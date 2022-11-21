Ester Expósito and 6 bikinis with which she stole looks and sighs on social networks

These are followers Dana Paula In Mexico they knew very well his work on the Netflix series.”elite”, the same in which they met the actress ester bastard which brought the character back to life Carla Rozon Caleroega With this, he won the hearts of millions of viewers. In addition to being a professional in front of the cameras, she is a model of unique beauty, a fact that has given her millions of followers on her social networks.

Being a recognized personality who enjoys youthful honey, as she is 22 years old, it is only natural that she is very active on her virtual accounts. It is precisely in these places that he shares parts of his personal and professional life. In the same way he reviews his vacation trips, where he notes that he is resting in the best places and having a great time. One of the natural places loved by the sea and the beach.

Esther Exposito is 22 (Photo: IGester_exposito)

in this meaning, ester bastard She showed off her slender figure, but aesthetic in a swimsuit and bikini Flirtatious and does not go unnoticed anywhere. On Instagram, more than 28.5 million followers They always thank you for the shots you post from the sand or pond; flattery of all kinds and traditional avalanches”Likes“Immerse every one of those.

Ester Exposito was born on January 26, 2000 in Madrid (Photo: IGester_exposito)

Ester Expósito and the bikini that stole my sighs

22 years old ester bastard She’s become one of the hottest actresses right now, so naturally everyone wants to get to know her. A few days ago the manager Exposito angel, who is her uncle, interviewed her. In it, she asserted that “Elite” “changed her life, not only professionally, but also personally.” “He’s the only character I’ve been with for a long time,” COPE stated.

Esther Exposito is a beach and sea lover (Photo: IGester_exposito)

Ester Expósito achieved great success after her participation in “Elite” (Photo: IGester_exposito)

Your current project is Venuswhich he shared a bit on his Instagram, and in the future (2023) he has to record a movie in the Spanish capital: “In January I started recording my next movie in Madridan allegorical horror, with a brilliant director and a screenplay by one of the best screenwriters in Spain, ”he explained.

bastard ester Born January 26, 2000 in Madrid. Although she was interested in show business from a young age, she was able to take related courses until she was 16 years old. Harvesting her successes, she won the Madrid Theater Awards in the Best Actress category in 2013 and 2015, for her role in the small theater Woman en Red, and the first time she appeared on the small screen was during her participation in the series Vis a vis 2016.

Ester Exposito has 28.6 million followers on Instagram (Photo: IGester_exposito)

Ester Expósito will appear in the production of “Venus” (Photo: IGester_exposito)

