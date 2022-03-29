Hollywood Academy investigates Will Smith slap Chris Rock | US university news

The American Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Monday that it has “opened a formal investigation” into… Slap that actor Will Smith Comedian Chris Rock hit the Oscars on Sunday.
The academy said that too “Condemn” what happened.
Comedian Chris Rock compared Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head to Demi Moore in the movie GI Jin. Rock joked, “Jada, I love you. GI Gen 2, I can’t wait to see it, okay? “
Will Smith smiled at first, but then He went up on stage to slap him. It was thought to be part of the routine, but suspicions were dispelled when the actor shouted from his seat: “Don’t mention my wife’s name in your damn mouth.”
“That was the best night in TV history,” said Rock, then reprising his role as host.
Smith collects Oscar after slapping Chris Rock and apologizes
Minutes later, Smith returned to the stage to receive an Oscar for Best Actor. In his speech he apologized to Academy members and fellow candidates, not to Rock.
“In my life I am required to love people, to protect people, and to be a river to my people,” Smith said during his acceptance speech.
“I know that in order to do what we do, you have to be able to tolerate abuse. You have to be able to get people to talk badly about you. In this business, you have to be able to get people to disrespect you. And you have to smile and pretend that it’s okay. .
“I hope the Academy will invite me back,” Will Smith said, concluding his speech on stage.
the middle The Hollywood Reporter She reported that members of the Academy met on Monday, which is a custom after every party. It is not known if Smith’s case is on his agenda.
Jada Pinkett Smith and her battle against hair loss
In 2018, Jada Pinkett Smith revealed that she suffers from alopecia areata, a condition characterized by hair loss. When alopecia appears and how it develops depends on each person. Sometimes it’s just a temporary thing.
said in red table discussion reveal his diagnosis. He then spoke candidly about the “terrifying” moment while in the shower when he noticed he had lost “a handful of his hair”.
I said: Oh my God, are you bald? It was one of those moments in my life where I literally shivered with fear. That is why I cut my hair and I will continue to do so.”
Since then, Jada Pinkett Smith has been standing on the red carpet with short hair, ribbons, or turbans.
“Social media guru. Falls down a lot. Freelance coffee fanatic. Tv enthusiast. Gamer. Web lover. Unapologetic troublemaker.”
More Stories
Yizette Cifredo is now running the Miss Universe contest in Puerto Rico
Will Smith wins Best Actor Oscar after slapping Chris Rock for pranking Jada Pinkett Smith
Alessandra Rosaldo dazzles in an elegant golden look on her wedding anniversary with Eugenio Derbez | Pictures