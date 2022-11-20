Video: Barbie Núñez cripple TikTok with a little black top cover with transparencies

This week the young woman from Monterey, Barbie Nunez fell in love with her nearly 7 million followers on TikTok After releasing several videos where he performs Make-up session. The influencer has taken advantage of her passion for natural cosmetics to define her beautiful face and shares her tips for the girls who follow her on that network.
Tektokera Barbie Nunez It spread very quickly within minutes By sharing her make-up session and also Wear a super slim fit shirt in black with subtle transparency under the shoulder. This gown showed that Barbara knows how to elegantly wear any gown in dark colors despite the fact that it is an ordinary and ordinary day.
PHOTOS: Issa Vegas rocks the net in a tight swimsuit
Naturally, Aida Curtis paralyzes the network with a romantic video
Where is Barbie Nunez from?
Your real name Barbara Núñez Treviño, better known as Barbie Núñeza 25-year-old influential Mexican man and woman. He was born on April 19, 1997 in the city of Monterrey.. He started his activities as an influencer on the Chinese social network TikTok two years ago, specifically he uploaded his first video on March 28, 2020.
in a little more 2 years ago he got more than 6 million followers Among his social networks with millions of views and reactions on his videos. Currently, she has her own clothing line at barbienunez.com and it goes on Active on TikTok and Instagramtheir main social networks.
Barbie confesses to loving tacos
In another post, but now on Instagram, Barbie Nunez has confessed to loving tacos: “Hey, what do you like about tacos??” , the influencer wrote, as she shared a sweet postcard of herself wearing a Royal blue swimsuit and red one-piece swimsuitwhile emerging from the bottom of a crystal lake.
Read on:
Barbie Nunez conquers the net in a gorgeous low-cut dress
photos | Barbie Nunez rocks TikTok in her tight, voluptuous Megan Fox outfit
“Social media guru. Falls down a lot. Freelance coffee fanatic. Tv enthusiast. Gamer. Web lover. Unapologetic troublemaker.”
More Stories
Bad Bunny flirts with a fan at a concert and causes euphoria
Alicia Machado shares her bad moment: “I cried so hard”
Rudner Figueroa and the “Best Award” he received in the middle of his departure from Telemundo