Bad Bunny flirts with a fan at a concert and causes euphoria

Bad Bunny He drove his fans in Colombia crazy after manipulating a man on stage at Estadio Atanasio Girardot.

The interpreter of “Ojitos lindos” continues to tour various parts of South America with his “World’s Hottest” tour, because after making his followers from Peru and Paraguay sing and dance, he lands in that region.

Although the singer usually surprises, either because of his clothes or even because of his event productions, this time he went viral again when he moved sensually with a fan to the beat of one of his songs in front of the audience.

It turns out that the celebrities brought some spectators on stage, but the young man was probably the luckiest.

In the video you can see a man in black and white shorts dancing next to the performer when the latter gestures with his hand to come closer, before that, the follower brings to the “orders” of the one also called “Bad Bunny”. When he arrives, he dances, taking the actor by the waist.

Although it was initially realized that the rabbit was pretending to be reluctant to approach, he ended up eliciting shrieks in the audience.

During the interaction, the famous man continued singing and later hugged him, but not before dismissing him with applause.

This is not the first time that the singer has caused a stir on social media, since August of this year, during the MTV VMAs, he made a show in which he kissed a female dancer and a female dancer on the mouth, and the procedure was even suspended on television channels and sparked controversy. It should be noted that that night he was awarded the Best Artist of the Year award.