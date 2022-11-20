November 20, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Alicia Machado shares her bad moment: "I cried so hard"

Alicia Machado shares her bad moment: “I cried so hard”

Lane Skeldon November 20, 2022 2 min read

Alice Machado He is not going through the best personal moment and has also shared it with an open heart on his social networks.

The Venezuelan realized that she hasn’t been feeling well lately, and even gave details of what these past days have been like.

And she wrote on her personal account on Instagram: “I cried unbearably to remember the past few weeks when I felt exhausted, disappointed, and did not want to continue doing anything.”

(Photo by Jose R. Madera/Getty Images) Alice Machado

However, despite his discomfort, he admits it Story of the Angela AlvarezAnd the The 95-year-old, who just won a Latin Grammy for Best New Artist, is back in the mood.

Subscribe to our newsletter

“God presents Himself in different ways and speaks to us through His children, this lady, God bless her, and she does not know how her story comes in time for my life!

Alicia was hit hard less than a month ago. The 45-year-old translator lost one of the most important women in her life: her grandmother.

that is the true I left her “broken” and “heartbroken”, in his words. Since then, she has admitted to feeling a little hopeful. Seeing this unborn woman achieve her dream at that age was a catalyst for Alicia to get up and continue on her own path.

“From now on I will dedicate my achievements to my favorite Cuban. My beloved and unforgettable grandmother, Alicia, will always be with me, I love you,” he said.

Messages of support and affection from colleagues and followers were immediate, highlighting at all times the strength that always allowed him to shine through and out of very difficult moments.

See also  Anastasia Kvitko shows off her best curve in hilarious pictures!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Rudner Figueroa and the “Best Award” he received in the middle of his departure from Telemundo

November 19, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Maluma gives up an interview about the Qatar 2022 World Cup

November 19, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

From the beach, Anna Barbara turns up the heat with her collection of tiny bikinis

November 19, 2022 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

2 min read

Alicia Machado shares her bad moment: “I cried so hard”

November 20, 2022 Lane Skeldon
5 min read

UTP researchers won the L’Oréal – UNESCO National Prize

November 20, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Luis Enrique apologizes to Costa Rica for mistaking it for a South American country

November 20, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Marcelo Ebrard: “The fan who brought alcohol to Qatar is not the image of Mexico”

November 20, 2022 Phyllis Ward