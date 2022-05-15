Enrollment date for biological conservation courses has been extended

The School of Biological Sciences at UJED in Gomez Palacio has announced that it has extended the registration date for courses. (turion century)

In order to provide the necessary tools for training nature managers with a focus on knowledge generation and application with professional skills that allow them to contribute to knowledge and conservation of biodiversity, the University of Juarez del Estado de Durango (UJED), announced through the Faculty of Biological Sciences (FCB), that the registration For master’s and doctoral of science studies in biodiversity and the environment extends until May 27.

After announcing the date extension, the College’s President for Graduate Studies, Juan Carlos Herrera Salazar, stated that the goal is to maintain high rates of competitiveness in the generation and transfer of technology with a high sense of sustainability.

He emphasized that both the Master of Science in Biodiversity and Environment and the Doctor of Science in Biodiversity and Environment are both registered in the CONACyT National Postgraduate Program (PNPC) Register, which provides certainty to the student about continuous improvement and assurance of the quality of the postgraduate course being taken. his study.

Herrera Salazar invited the lake community to take one of the postgraduate courses offered by this study house.

Those interested can get more information at 8717152077 and 8714556118; and on the page https://mx.fcbujed.com/mx/.