Guadalupe Díaz Costanzo and the ocean as a sweet potato

Guadalupe Diaz Costanzo, Director of C3, interviewed by Laura Marinucci at the Tecmas Hall at the Book Fair

for five years, Guadalupe Diaz Costanzo Responsible for Cultural Center for Science (C3)which is an interactive museum belonging to Ministry of Science and Technology of the Nation. In that space, she was able to combine her profession, because Díaz Costanzo is a university professor in educational management in museums and a doctor in physical sciences.

Guadalupe was one of the many educational and cultural references present in the hall saying that Techmas ride on Book Fairand talk with Laura Marucci On the role of knowledge transfer. It was a dialogue between two passionate women, full of humor at times, but always with an emphasis on accuracy and the importance of knowledge.

What is the importance of a cultural center for science? “There are several possible answers to this,” said Díaz Costanzo, and stressed that because C3 is dependent on the ministry, “we are in a way part of public policy in science.” Therefore, in the field of public communication of science, C3 has the responsibility to “design programs and actions that are thought to facilitate access to scientific culture, to the world of science for all people”.

The epidemic is all around us

How does C3 take the relationship between science and culture? “It’s part of our corporate philosophy,” Díaz Costanzo said. Science is part of our culturewhich are not excluded from disputes, from moral and ethical debates and little definition of that backroom of science.”

The pandemic may have somehow helped inform how scientific knowledge is built and how scientists should communicate with society. But at the same time, Diaz Costanzo pointed out that The pandemic gave them a ‘slap in the face’ As for the way they addressed people: Although today they do many activities with a virtual agenda, he said the pandemic has forced them to rethink the idea of ​​an exhibition space where the body is positioned “to focus on methodologies and strategies to continue working; in this case, to the virtual.”

“How did we not notice before?He asked himself, “If we think, and give ourselves a head for how we can facilitate certain experiences for a particular audience that does not exist personally.”

One of Díaz Costanzo’s most profitable ventures was born in a pandemic: the exhibition Ocean: turns blue. “It is the slogan that expresses the metaphor that we want to contribute to,” he said, and talked about how we as a country have our backs to the sea. The exhibition, specifically, is designed to analyze the relationship with the Argentine sea, which we often don’t think about: “For example, sweet potatoes, the gelatinous substance made from the algae found in our Argentine sea.”

Live Science

Costanzo asked the audience in the auditorium, “Have you ever wondered how many times we’ve been cut off from all voices?” It is located in the Cultural Center for Science anechoic chamber In which many engineers participated, and one could enter and be isolated from all votes. We will even be able to hear sounds from our bodies that we are not used to.” What happens in that camera is very interesting, because there is a situation where the lack of sound also leads to a loss of time.

To conclude the meeting, Guadalupe said that knowing the Cultural Center of Science is knowing technology pole which “marked before and after in the history of science in Argentina, and before and after urban planning”.

