Elon Musk is being investigated by federal prosecutors after he built a greenhouse with other people’s money – FayerWayer

We don’t know if Elon Musk He will go down in history as one of the greatest geniuses or one of the most memorable financial artists. But the fact is that the owner Tesla Motors, SpaceX, and X (formerly Twitter) Always in the eye of the hurricane.

Since Musk bought the social network microblogging It has been through a heavy season, apparently ruled by the consequences of this bad investment decision.

Elon acquired Twitter at that time for a sum of $ 44.000 million US dollars, But the latest reports confirm that the company would have lost at least 66% with that original value.

Since then, it has relied more than anything on Tesla Motors’ financial performance to keep all its other operations going.

Precisely for this reason, a month ago we reported the first details about the mystery Project 42 within the car company.

At the time, there weren’t many details. But everything indicated that Musk was going to take money from Tesla investors to build a greenhouse inside the company’s facilities.

The matter was investigated internally, because technically it would have been a transfer of funds that did not belong to Elon.

But recent reports now indicate that the matter has become more serious and sensitive with the involvement of the government.

Federal authorities are investigating Elon Musk and Tesla Motors Project 42: He may have taken money not his own to build a glass house

Annoying report from The Wall Street Journal Ensures that a group of federal prosecutors is investigating Project 42. They will investigate the possible use of funds from Tesla Inc. In this project that was initially classified internally as “secret”.

However, it is believed that it will be neither more nor less than a greenhouse built for Elon Musk, the company’s current CEO.

The report on the involvement of federal authorities certainly increases the level of severity and criminality of this fact.

However, it is necessary to stress that both the initial report on Project 42’s existence and the recent leaks about government involvement come from anonymous, inside sources with knowledge of the fact.

Currently, according to the newspaper, the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York will seek information about personal benefits paid to Musk and the amount Tesla spent on the project.

Strictly speaking, the building is described as a glass structure, modeled after the Apple Store on Fifth Avenue in New York, which could have been built in the Austin, Texas area.

The Wall Street Journal reported in July that Tesla board members had investigated whether the company’s resources were misappropriated.

It appears that the investigation has progressed to such an extent that it has become necessary to involve the authorities.