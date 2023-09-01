September 1, 2023

Subway opens a restaurant in a 54-meter balloon

Zera Pearson September 1, 2023 2 min read

Miami. Fast food chain Subway, the world’s eighth-largest restaurant chain, will airlift its newest restaurant on Friday: a 180-foot balloon with a six-seater gondola attached to the bottom that floats 1,000 feet (30.5 meters).

Starting September 1, Subway on the Sky will depart from Hollywood Airport (Florida) and begin a tour of cities across the United States, including Kansas City, Atlanta, Orlando and Miami, according to the company’s statement.

The first stop will be in Kansas, where it will be from September 5-7, where new sandwiches called Deli Heroes will be introduced, such as The Beast, which contains a half pound of meat (227 grams) and appears in an image stamped on one side of the balloon . .

Subway, which will be acquired by investment firm Roarke Capital Group for an amount that may exceed $9,000 million, according to business media, has announced that each day about 40 people will be able to board for a 45-minute ride. trips.

In order to live the experience, it is necessary to register on the Subway in the Sky website.

The fast food chain is owned by the two families that founded it nearly six decades ago.

Subway CEO John Chedsee, who will remain in the position after the sale to the investment firm, said the company will leverage Roarke’s experience in franchising, digital ordering strategies and international development for its plan to open about 23,000 new restaurants around the world in 2018 and the coming years.

Over the next two decades, Subway aims to open nearly 4,000 locations in China.

Subway is present in more than 100 countries and regions, with nearly 37,000 restaurants, according to its website.

