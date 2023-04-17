Elon Musk founded X.AI, an artificial intelligence startup that competes with ChatGPT

Elon Musk – Credits: Britta Pedersen

San Francisco (AFP) .- lAfter asking for a “pause” in artificial intelligence (AI) developments, Elon Musk is embarking fully on that universe with create A new startup to compete with ChatGPT, It was also confirmed by the local media.

According to an article published Friday financial times, Musk joined the world artificial intelligence And the foundations of a a company called X.AI, with nevada headquarters, that It will compete with OpenAI, the California startup that developed ChatGPT, An artificial intelligence program capable of interacting with humans and producing all kinds of texts.

The success of this interface since its launch at the end of November has led to competition in the development of this technology due to its great potential.

According to various specialized media outlets, the owner of Twitter, Tesla and SpaceX has hired Igor Babushkin and Manuel Kroes, both of DeepMind, The artificial intelligence subsidiary of Alphabet (Google’s parent company), which was also involved in the dispute over control of this technology.

She contradicts her position

This move by Musk collides with a public position he himself took last month, when he signed a call to stop the development of artificial intelligence. Hundreds of signatories who endorsed this text warned of the dangers of this technology and asked: “Is it advisable to develop non-human minds that can eventually outnumber and replace us?”

Musk co-founded OpenAI in 2015, before leaving the company in 2018. He has been critical of the company since then, even posting a tweet last December claiming that AI is being trained to “wake up” (a term for open AI). American Left), that is “Lie”.

In X.AI’s official registration document, dated March 9, 2023, Elon Musk appears as sole director and secretary, Jared Birchall, a former Morgan Stanley banker who manages the billionaire’s fortune, according to the Financial Times.

