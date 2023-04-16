April 16, 2023

Naida Estóbier will represent Guatemala at an international event

A Guatemalan of French descent will soon be representing the country in an international beauty pageant.

Remember: the Guatemalan model that causes expectations on social networks

At the beginning of 2023, photos of A Guatemalan youth For his physical attractiveness and presence on the catwalks.

Strong rumors claimed that he would be targeted for his acting Guatemala In some important, although not completely confirmed, beauty pageants.

However, it was finally revealed in the last few hours Naida Estobeire You will participate on behalf of Guatemala in the international event, Miss Supranational.

23 years old is a professional model. (photo: Instagram)

The official account of Miss Guatemala on Instagram announced the official announcement through a video clip in which Naida appeared in a blue dress and a crown while wearing a scarf. Miss Guatemala Supranational 2023.

“The great day has arrived, ladies and gentlemen, as we said months ago. Guatemala will shine this year,” they wrote and many netizens responded with emotion.

the 14th edition a race Miss Supranational day will happen July 14, 2023 in Poland. In this, candidates from more than 60 countries And the autonomous territories will compete for the title.

Who is Naida?

Young Naida Estobeire 23 years from Zacapa. His father is French and his mother is Guatemalan.

He currently resides in France where he works in the modeling world.

She is very active on social media, especially on Instagram. There it has more than 37 thousand followerswith whom he shares his usual activities in addition to his photo sessions.

