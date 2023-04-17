April 17, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

It reveals the key to a debt free life

Zera Pearson April 17, 2023 2 min read

Consolidated Credit, a non-profit organization that has helped more than 10 million people overcome debt and financial problems in 30 years, reports that Through education and advice, people can end financial crises and solve money management problems.

“No matter how much personal debt Americans have, a nonprofit credit counseling agency can be consulted Double your chances of saving money and reducing financial stressaccording to a new survey by Consolidated Credit.

A survey of 600 enterprise customers reveals this Approximately 70% maintain the budget Compared to the average 31% of Americans who usually do so without counseling.

The financial blows of the pandemic, inflation and high interest rates They haven’t stopped most consolidated credit clients from sticking to a monthly budget,” says Gary Herman, president of Consolidation Credit.

“We provide our clients with a solid financial education. Therefore, even though many of our clients come to us with serious debt problems very often We can guide them towards financial stabilityHermann added.

Taking into account recent headlines, the survey asked customers if they generally trusted me Banks creditworthiness, what they think about cryptocurrency and whether TikTok financial influencers are trustworthy.

60% say they trust bankswhile 60% say crypto is not a safe investment and 66% strongly disagree that TikTok is the place to get financial advice.

According to the survey:

45% can cover a $500 emergency right now

40% took home ownership

41% have a retirement fundLike a 401k or Roth IRA

Read on:
A poll revealed that more than 60% of Americans do not talk about debt with their spouse
Americans are falling back into bad credit card habits and accumulating record debt
Consumers ‘too concerned’ about their financial situation and will avoid spending in the next six months: PWC survey

See also  They say on Virgin Galactic that Elon Musk bought a ticket to travel to space on one of their ships

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Elon Musk founded X.AI, an artificial intelligence startup that competes with ChatGPT

April 17, 2023 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Naida Estóbier will represent Guatemala at an international event

April 16, 2023 Zera Pearson
3 min read

Local investors, who have reached the legal age, are caught in a dispute over control of mutual funds – NotiCel – La verdad como es – Noticias de Puerto Rico – NOTICEL

April 16, 2023 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

2 min read

Cash withdrawals from ATMs will be restricted to Cuban micro, small and medium enterprises

April 17, 2023 Phyllis Ward
5 min read

A Kansas City teenager was shot by the homeowner after breaking into the wrong house

April 17, 2023 Winston Hale
2 min read

It reveals the key to a debt free life

April 17, 2023 Zera Pearson
4 min read

Adamari López: Juan Rivera’s conditions to replace him at Telemundo | fame

April 17, 2023 Lane Skeldon