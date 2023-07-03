Elon Musk after announcing new restrictions on Twitter: “Stay off your phone to see your friends and family”

Billionaire and entrepreneur Elon Musk released a challenging message on Sunday, July 2 After announcing a series of temporary restrictions that will be imposed by the social network Twitter that he owns.

“You wake up from a deep trance. Get off your phone to see your friends and family,” Musk wrote on his official Twitter account.

Musk spoke a day after announcing a series of changes aimed at limiting the number of posts Network users can see it.

On Saturday, the businessman said the measure was temporary and sought to “address extreme levels of data collection and system manipulation”.

The billionaire explained, at first, that Twitter will limit reading messages per day to 6,000 for verified accounts, 600 for unverified users, and 300 for new unverified accounts..

However, he later stated that these limits were expected to be raised “soon” to 8000, 800, and 400, respectively.

Billionaire in the past days Announce that it will no longer be possible to read messages on the social network without connecting to a personal account.

“Hundreds of organizations (maybe more) have been mining data from Twitter aggressively, to the point of affecting the actual user experience,” he said.

By limiting the number of tweets per account that can be read, Musk seeks to prevent these organizations from collecting the massive amounts of data they use. They are used in particular to develop so-called generative AI models.

“Almost every AI company, from startups to some of the largest companies in the world, has been mining massive amounts of data,” Musk insisted, adding that “it’s incredibly painful to have to urgently add a huge number of servers to facilitate evaluation.” Outrageous for some AI startups.”

These additional servers were necessary for Twitter to support its heavy traffic. and use of the platform by software or bots, but not by regular users.