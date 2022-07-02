Elizabeth Gutierrez: Actress’s happiness after her split from William Levy | US celebrities | nnda nnlt | Fame

How is Elizabeth Gutierrez, half a year after the separation of William Levy?

At the beginning of 2022, William Levy and Elizabeth Gutierrez She surprised millions of her followers by announcing that she broke up after that Nearly 20 years of relationship s two little boys.

Although they never revealed the reasons that led them to make the big decision, the couple chose it Maintain a good relationshipmainly because of the family they built and the people close they share.

It’s been six months since then Famous People She broke up, and has since been rumored to have Possible reconciliation between spousesalthough this did not happen.

William and Elizabeth met in 2003 at the “Heroes of the Novel” contest (Photo: Elizabeth Gutierrez/Instagram)

How is Elizabeth Gutierrez?

through their social networks, Elizabeth Gutierrez She shared a bizarre case that revealed her condition and hinted that her current professional performance and personal projects keep her in a positive light.

“How easy it is to be happy… how hard it is to understand”, the actress shared on her Instagram account, a platform with more than three million followers.

I also added the hashtags “Love”, “Respect” and “Loyalty” to his posts.

Currently, Elizabeth is in the second season of “woman’s eyes” From And the! latino onlinewhere he shares credits with Érika de la Vega, Carla Medina, and influencer Chicky BomBom.

William Levy and Elizabeth Gutierrez split

In January 2022, William Levy used his official social media account to announce his split from Elizabeth Gutierrez.

“We want to tell you that after thinking about it, we decided to end our relationship. But we will still be the beautiful family that we are and the best parents to our children. This will never change”, which the actor posted in a story on his Instagram account.