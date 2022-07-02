“Mexican Climate Girl” Yanet Garcia designs the blue string microbikini by the pool

Yanette Garcia She continues to charm social networks with the eye-catching photos she shares that seem to show off the beauty of her stunning silhouette to the fullest. And although the postcards that attract the most attention are the ones that Wearing bold sheer underwear that leaves little to the imaginationalso became an expert in modeling Bathing suits that barely cover the essentials.

Such was the case in one of her most recent Instagram posts, the model known as “Mexican weather girl“He managed to raise the temperature from the pond, as he was showing off Blue Metallic Chain Micro Bikini Which revealed the heart attack personality he achieved based on demanding training, healthy lifestyle and one secret or another that he also shared in this virtual community.

On this occasion, the famous “Hoy” presenter was captivated by diving into the pool with her back to the camera and playing with her tights for swimming.

Despite the fact that this revealing video was recently shared, which has managed to amass over a million copies, it’s not the first time he’s featured a model for this hot bath set because he’s also shown other tempting angles weeks ago.

An example is the postcard in which she was shown standing by the pool, showing her curves to pamper a schoolboy from her thousands of followers who rated her with a red heart as a sign of approval.

While, on a previous occasion, the 31-year-old actress also caused a stir by posing with her back in front of the camera while exposing the most attention-grabbing part of the body that made her become one of the pampered celebs, that is, his slim back.

The loss of beauty and sensuality was also revealed with another shot in which Yanet Garcia showed off her stunning silhouette in front of nearly 15 million followers, but unlike her predecessors, she posed for the camera.

