Edwin Kaz’s wife responds to those who question her pregnancy after a vasectomy

Eduin Caz and his wife Daisy Anahy shared the news on social networks that they are going to be parents for the third time, in the photo you can see that they are both incredibly happy with the arrival of a new baby.

Users have questioned the Grupo Firme singer about his wife’s pregnancy, because some time ago he revealed that he’d had a vasectomy.

Daisy responded forcefully to followers about the questions they asked the singer: “Stop asking questions.”

last weekend Edwin Kaz and his wife, Daisy Anahi, have announced that they are going to be parents for the third time; It was through Instagram, and they both revealed through a photo that a new being was coming into their lives.

This situation gave a lot to talk about, with some users congratulating the ‘Grupo Firme’ singer; However, others have pointed out statements made by Eduin in the past, He says he made the decision to undergo a vasectomy.

Due to the questioning of his followers, the artist’s partner sent a strong message, in which he explained that the celebrity’s decisions are not within the competence of the public.

Through an Instagram story, Daisy responded to all the users waiting to know how her new baby came into her life, writing for her: “I am going to sleep so happy with everything that is happening in my life. My kitten is from heaven and I wish you a good night.” Oh, and stop asking questions that don’t really matter to you. Be joyful.”

The interview in which Caz confessed the aforementioned with Larry Hernández regained its strength, netizens asked the artist how he got his wife pregnant again: “Not that the vasectomy was done,” “it was the work of the Holy Spirit.”

And it is that Edwin also confirmed that he did not rule out the possibility of becoming a father again, as he revealed that he froze his sperm in order to have more children: “I have two children and the network I cleared the cables. And some of them are frozen there.”