November 22, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Edwin Kaz's wife responds to those who question her pregnancy after a vasectomy

Edwin Kaz’s wife responds to those who question her pregnancy after a vasectomy

Lane Skeldon November 22, 2022 2 min read
  • Eduin Caz and his wife Daisy Anahy shared the news on social networks that they are going to be parents for the third time, in the photo you can see that they are both incredibly happy with the arrival of a new baby.
  • Users have questioned the Grupo Firme singer about his wife’s pregnancy, because some time ago he revealed that he’d had a vasectomy.
  • Daisy responded forcefully to followers about the questions they asked the singer: “Stop asking questions.”

last weekend Edwin Kaz and his wife, Daisy Anahi, have announced that they are going to be parents for the third time; It was through Instagram, and they both revealed through a photo that a new being was coming into their lives.

This situation gave a lot to talk about, with some users congratulating the ‘Grupo Firme’ singer; However, others have pointed out statements made by Eduin in the past, He says he made the decision to undergo a vasectomy.

Due to the questioning of his followers, the artist’s partner sent a strong message, in which he explained that the celebrity’s decisions are not within the competence of the public.

Through an Instagram story, Daisy responded to all the users waiting to know how her new baby came into her life, writing for her: “I am going to sleep so happy with everything that is happening in my life. My kitten is from heaven and I wish you a good night.” Oh, and stop asking questions that don’t really matter to you. Be joyful.”

See also  Giovanni dos Santos is trending after Nodal and Belinda's breakup

The interview in which Caz confessed the aforementioned with Larry Hernández regained its strength, netizens asked the artist how he got his wife pregnant again: “Not that the vasectomy was done,” “it was the work of the Holy Spirit.”

And it is that Edwin also confirmed that he did not rule out the possibility of becoming a father again, as he revealed that he froze his sperm in order to have more children: “I have two children and the network I cleared the cables. And some of them are frozen there.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

From the beach, Lucero falls in love with her fans quite naturally

November 21, 2022 Lane Skeldon
3 min read

Shakira brushes Gerard Pique’s comb during their last meeting

November 21, 2022 Lane Skeldon
3 min read

Ester Expósito and 6 bikinis with which she stole looks and sighs on social networks

November 21, 2022 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

2 min read

Edwin Kaz’s wife responds to those who question her pregnancy after a vasectomy

November 22, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

An earthquake in Indonesia has killed at least 162 people and injured hundreds more

November 22, 2022 Winston Hale
2 min read

Places at the Traditional Chinese Medicine Conference and New Year’s Eve Martial Arts Celebration were sold out

November 22, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

38 million! For each season, the expected source – FullSwing

November 22, 2022 Cassandra Curtis