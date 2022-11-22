November 22, 2022

Yalitza Aparicio breaks the silence after the controversial photo of Laura Pausini

November 22, 2022
  • Laura Pausini and Yalitza Aparicio have been embroiled in recent controversy, due to a snapshot that the singer shared on her social networks.
  • The photo, in which Laura allegedly used a bad filter that obscured the actress, quickly went viral and caused outrage on the network.
  • Yalitza reposted the post on Instagram and confirmed last Friday that there is no issue of discrimination in photography.

Users launched against the Italian singer-songwriter Laura Pausini Because of the photo he shared beside him Yalitza Apariciowhich they described as *racist*.

Criticisms from users were made due to the shot that the artist shared on the networks for the Latin Grammy 2022. This was realized through a filter where the singer looks glowing thanks to the additional lighting, compared to Aparicio, who is overshadowed by “Shadow”.

Given this, the actress from the movie “Roma” broke the silence and commented on it, although she showed through her Instagram account that there was no problem, since she reposted the post.

In an interview with the media, Yalitza was questioned about the situation that caused outrage in the networks, In this regard, the actress emphasized that what netizens think on social networks is not important to her.

In addition, Aparicio has expressed an ardent affection for Laura: “I love Laura Pausini… I’m happy to be with her.”

At the insistence of the press on whether she felt attacked by the interpreter of “Amores Extraños”, the Mexican indicated that her encounter with her was really different from what is said on the networks: “Not at all, she’s a lady, she’s beautiful and charismatic, she makes a lot of presence and you know I’m less affected by what’s going on.”

Yalitza Aparicio breaks the silence after the controversial photo of Laura Pausini

Finally, after being asked about the book and the initiative taken by Tinoc Huerta regarding the issue of discrimination, Yalitza Aparicio replied that at the moment she had not considered making such a statement; However, he has recognized the work of the Mexican actor.

“I love the idea that we’re always talking about the importance of not treating people differently because of the color of their skin.Nor by gender… We must find stability in society.”

