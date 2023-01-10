Queen of the South Will it have a fourth season? | fame

Speaking of the series, which has been a success since its premiere, it is impossible not to mention “Queen of the South”, a Telemundo production that surprises its millions of fans its episodes. That is why many are wondering if the plot will contain a file Season 4. Find out the details here.

championship Kate del Castillo And an amazing cast of actors league de Telemundo has achieved a large following on the popular streaming platform Netflix.

Specifically, after the success of its first and second seasons,Queen of the South“ She offers her followers new episodes on Season 3. This delivery It was released on December 30th. Since then many have praised the great work of the cast.

Although some have already watched all of the episodes of Season 3, a rumor has been heard that this may happen Season 4.

Kate del Castillo in “The Queen of the South,” Season 3. (photo: Netflix)

Will Queen of the South have a season 4?

“Queen of the SouthIt is one of the most popular productions in recent times and millions of fans are waiting to see new episodes after the third season.

Despite the success of the production telemundo, It is yet to be determined if the aforementioned TV network will air new episodes of the hit series.

as specified Players areaNot confirmed this time. Season 4 from “Queen of the South”adding whatand “the story doesn’t allow for much more than that, so the chances of it renewing for at least a fourth season are slim.”

“The Queen of the South 3” is already streaming on Netflix.

How many chapters does “La Reina del Sur” include?

currently seriesQueen of the SouthIt’s airing its third season, though behind it are other audience-acclaimed renditions. And so we have:

The first season: February 28 to May 30, 2011

February 28 to May 30, 2011 the second season: From April 29 to July 29, 2019

From April 29 to July 29, 2019 third season: December 30, 2022 – Present

More information about “Queen of the South”

Art sheet for “LA REINA DEL SUR”

Original title: Queen of the South

Series Rating: Drama

Year of the premiere of the first season: 2011

Country: Mexico

Creator: Roberto Stopelo

Inspired by the movie “La Reina del Sur” by Arturo Perez Riverte

Directed by: Walter Donner, Carlos Bolado

Screenplay: Valentina Baraga, Jose Miguel Núñez Macías

Novel: Arturo Pérez Riverte

Music: Francis Amat

Photography: Alejandro García W.

Seasons: 3

Chapters: 173

What is the third season of “LA REINA DEL SUR” about?

According to Telemundo’s official synopsis“,”the third season of ‘Queen of the SouthIt begins four years after the impressive finale of the second installment, when Teresa Mendoza, who has enjoyed an idyllic life with her daughter, sees her hiding place endangered by the arrival of military forces. Now, Teresa Mendoza faces the most dangerous task of her life: she will leave everything behind to succeed, even if it means having to burn down her throne in the name of “La Reina del Sur”. More information here.

Where was “LA REINA DEL SUR 3” recorded?

In its third season, the Telemundo production toured 16 destinations in five Latin American countries.

These include Salar de Uyuni in Bolivia, Machu Picchu in Peru, Teatro Colon in Argentina, Santa Marta in Colombia, among others.

When will the third season of “LA REINA DEL SUR” end on TELEMUNDO?

it is expected that The third season of “La reina del sur” will end around two weeks in January.

Once this ends, He will assume the position of “Lord of Heaven” With its eighth season on Tuesday, January 17th(ET) on Telemundo in the United States.

Why haven’t all chapters of season 3 of “LA REINA DEL SUR” been released on NETFLIX?

If you enthusiastically log into Netflix to continuously watch new episodes of “La reina del sur” and catch up on the story halfway through, you’ll find out. Season 3 has not been completed on the platform. More details here

How can you watch “LA REINA DEL SUR 3” on TELEMUNDO now?

If you’re impatient and want to see “La Reina del Sur 3” in real time, this is it It airs Monday through Friday at 8:00 PM (Central Time) and 9:00 PM (Eastern Time). Episodes are also posted the next day on the channel’s website.