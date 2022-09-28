Alejandra Guzman falls on stage and leaves the concert in an ambulance

Mexican singer Alejandra Guzman fell on Tuesday during her performance at the Hispanic Heritage Concert in the United States, which was held at the Kennedy Center in Washington, so the event was canceled, and she was evacuated by an ambulance.

Guzmán was performing “Mala Hierba” when she lost her balance, fell backwards and stretched out on stage.

Immediately after that, several attendees climbed to the venue to help her and after a few minutes they announced the end of the event without the artist standing on her feet. Minutes later, an ambulance with the singer left the Kennedy Center.

🚨 #last minute 🚨 Singer Alejandra Guzman was admitted to hospital after she fractured her right foot and was hit in the hip at a full performance in Washington, USA. He was singing "Mala Hierba" when he took the wrong step.

The Mexican, who was called to be the great star of the night, only managed to perform the whole song “Look at her, look at her.” When he fell, he would sing the second song at night.

Before the event, during the red carpet, the rock and roll singer explained that after many years of her music career, she “dreamed again” and decided to resume singing lessons to give her fans the best of her.

“I think I’m dreaming again, making my dreams come true and moving forward with my career,” said actress Silvia Penal’s daughter. Translator for “forever beautiful” and “making love with someone else”, she said she was “so happy” to be able to sing in “such a beautiful and beautiful place.”