Shakira surprises with happy news amid legal scandal

2022 is not an easy year Shakira. And she reported this a few days ago in an exclusive interview with Elle. That while he has had to deal with Gerard Pique’s separation, he also has to defend his two sons Milan and Sasha, and of course deal with the media scandal.

But the artist will have not only heart problems, but also legal problems. Esplugues de Llobregat judge, Anna Douro, has ordered the commencement of the procedure for an oral hearing Shakira He will sit in the dock, although an agreement can still be reached until trial day.

Related news

The singer is accused of evading taxes equivalent to 14.5 million euros, for using an “institutional framework” created years ago in order not to pay taxes in Spain in 2012, 2013 and 2014, despite the fact that it was. They actually stay in the country more than 183 days in a year that are stipulated by law. for this reason, Shakira He will have to stand trial after being charged with tax fraud.

Despite everything, the former Effects He turns to music. She confirmed in the interview with Elle: “I am so excited, not only because of the work I have now to share with the people who are waiting for it, but also because of how rewarding the whole process is to me. And how remedial it is too.”

Shakira received an award from Spotify. Source: Instagram @shakira

“In my case, I think writing music is like going to a psychiatrist, but it’s cheaper,” he said with a laugh. “It just helps me process and understand my feelings,” he revealed. Shakira. The translator of “Eyes Like This” announced happy news on its networks despite the legal scandal. “Awesome! A billion streams on my hips don’t lie. Thank you @spotify for this palette, @wyclefjean for the collaboration, and all of you for your amazing support!” wrote and received hundreds of comments.