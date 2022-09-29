September 29, 2022

Adamari López and the WW diet in which I lost more than 10 kilos at 50

Lane Skeldon September 29, 2022

Adamari Lopez It affected her physical transformation, ever since the driver did it I lost more than 10 kilos In just two months, so we bring it to you wet diet who followed him to define his silhouette. Remember that before implementing any diet you must Consult a specialist In order to verify its compatibility with The needs and well-being of your body.

What is a weight control system?

Also known as WW, this is a food plan that consists of Make a good choice of food Which we consume daily, i.e. incorporating good vegetables, fruits or proteins into your dishes with a view to fat removal s Lose weight quickly.

You should know that this option does not belong to the famous “miracle diets” as promised lose a kilo per week, So the transformation will be gradual. also, do not count calories, But it assigns points to the food and with this measuring system it balances the food.

How long did it take Adamari Lopez to lose weight? Photo: IG

How long did it take Adamari Lopez to lose weight?

As the Puerto Rican announced in an interview at the end of 2021, I lost over 15 kilos in 22 months (1 year and 10 months). The celebrity chose a 180-degree change in life, because she ditched some sugary foods, did sports and Improving his relationship with food.

Now you know, dare to take that first step so that your body will be healthier like that Adamari Lopez. We salute your discipline and perseverance!

