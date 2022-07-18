July 18, 2022

Education Committee of the National Council of People’s Power Holds Discussion Forum on Pre-University Vocational Institutes of Exact Sciences – Juventud Rebelde

Zera Pearson July 18, 2022 1 min read

The Education, Culture, Science, Technology and Environment Committee of the National Council of People’s Power will hold on July 19, between 9:00 am and 12:00 pm, the interactive forum on the strategy of interest in pre-university vocational training institutes. in Exact Sciences (IPVCE), by the Cuban Parliament website.

Users will be able to formulate their own questions, suggestions and other methods Through the comments box on the website of the National Atomic Energy Agency.

Among those in attendance at the National Capitol was Martha Mesa Valenciano, chair of this parliamentary committee; Administrators of the Ministry of Education (MINED) and President of the Federation of Secondary School Students (FEEM), Hamlet Alvarez Aguiar, who will respond to various questions posed by forum members.

This activity aims to collect, in the first debate forum held by the Cuban Parliament on its new institutional website, through popular participation and use of Information and Communication Technology (ICT), new opinions of the population on this important issue that will be analyzed. By the Parliamentary Committee at its working meeting on July 20, prior to the ninth session of sessions, of the ninth legislature of the National Assembly.

Here is a video of the invitation made by the President of the Federation of Secondary School Students (FEEM) to this interactive forum:

