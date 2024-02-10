Drake surprises his fan with $100,000 to end her chemotherapy

Drake He began his tour “It's All Blurry – Big Like What?” With good feet. The rapper came to Bridgestone Arena in Nashville to perform Two of his concerts were with J. ColeWith whom he released the song “First Person Shooter,” which achieved great success last year.

Apparently, the Canadian singer's recent victories made him so generous that during the show he decided to donate $100,000 to Lauren Challier, 33, a fan who was holding a sign in the crowd that said, “I just finished chemotherapy.”

“I see everyone pointing at this sign and I can't miss it. So they brought it to the front real quick. Because this is an important moment,” Drake told the crowd, causing the artist to notice Schwallier, who has been fighting breast cancer since March 2022 and has just finished her final round of chemotherapy, According to the Tennessee portal.

“Listen, forget about Drake, forget about anyone else in the building right now. “There's a real soldier over there.”he added.

“I hope my manager doesn't kill me because I've never done this much before, but listen, I want you to collect this at the end of the night. We'll give him $100,000 from me,” he continued as he handed it over. A piece of paper.

This wonderful gesture sparked applause from those present.who were asked by the “Hotline Bling” singer to make noise for the young woman.

He concluded by saying, “I love you and wish you the best.”

Schwaller is now making contact with the star's team to receive the money.