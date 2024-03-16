Dominican Domingo German signed with Pittsburgh

It was one of the most interesting markets in this low season Pittsburgh Pirates. The franchise has acquired the services of several shooters to bolster its staff. One of them, and perhaps the most famous, is Cuban Aroldis ChapmanThe luxury reliever who signed for a year and $10.5 Millions of dollars.

Pittsburgh Pirates, fourth in the Central Conference National League In 2023 (76-86), he wants to improve his position in 2024. The board has realized that one of the areas of the game that needs the most strengthening is promotion and continuity.

Domingo Germán will bolster the Pittsburgh Pirates' starting pitching

On March 15, the Pittsburgh Pirates signed the Dominican right-hander, Domingo German. «Source RHP Domingo Germán signs with Buccaneers to one-year agreement $1.5 million And a joint option for 2025.”So Mike Rodriguez reported In your X account.

Just a few minutes ago, Enrique Rojas to espn He talked about the closeness between the team and Keskian. “Source: Pirates and Dominican pitcher Domingo German talk about possible meeting”, The specialist explained.

With Germain, Pittsburgh gets a player with six years of experience in the major leagues New York Yankees. Likewise, the Dominican right-hander was inconsistent, but at his best he was able to pitch a perfect game, the 24th in MLB history.

This milestone was achieved in June 2023 and has not happened since Felix Hernandez on August 15, 2012. Last season with New York, he hit 4.56 with five wins and seven losses. Additionally, he pitched 108.2 innings and struck out 114 Hitters.

The Pittsburgh Pirates increased their pitching, which ranked 11th in the National League in earned average and games won. Specifically, one of the staff's weak points was the starting area. Now, Domingo Germán will be one of those responsible for changing this story next season.