March 15, 2024

Rayados eliminates Cincinnati and Messi meets Inter Miami | You want the CONCACAF Champions Cup

Cassandra Curtis March 15, 2024 2 min read

The modern Liga MX striker once again applied the above rule on Thursday to seal Rayados' league win. BBVA Stadium.

Before the end of the first half, the Royal Team opened the scoring with a wonderful goal after wonderful team play that ended with a cross inside the area from Maxi Meza, where he appeared Luis Romo To end with a backheel shot that surprised the Cincinnati defense and overcame it in the 41st minute.

The MLS team responded in the second half and woke up Rayados early with a game Luciano Acosta He entered the penalty area among four Royal players and fired a low cross that beat Andrada in the 47th minute.

Monterrey held out and waited for Cincinnati to seal its ticket to the next round with a counterattack. 'Corcho' Rodriguez sent a long pass towards the right sector of the field to Meza, who drove the ball and passed it to Meza. Brandon Vasquez So all he had to do was hit it with the goalkeeper beaten in the 67th minute.

FC Cincinnati managed to equalize with a stunning bicycle kick Aaron Bubendza Which hit Andrada's right post in the 76th minute.

Rayados' next competitor will be Inter Miami Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba And the company. Monterrey will face Tata Martino on April 2 in the first leg, and on April 9 in the return match.

