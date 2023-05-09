Does he change his name? This will be Amber Heard’s new life in Spain

After the great controversy that took place about a year ago between Amber Heard and her ex-husband Johnny DeppThe actress decided to change the scenery and, according to what was said, was going to make a choice Spain as your new destination. There, as is certain, she will be able to live far from Hollywood lights.

Apparently, the actress has even stopped speaking English and I will choose to speak entirely in Spanish, which, by the way, many emphasize exactly as if it were a Mexican person. But what other changes have you made? Amber Hurd In your life after the judgment that paralyzed the world?

Isn’t her name Amber Heard anymore? This will be the new life of the actress in Spain

After an interview published by the Daily Mail with a friend Amber Hurdthis supposedly confirms that the actress is indeed living somewhere in Spain, trying to forget her recent past, which would include everything related to her name.

And so, as confirmed, the actress could return to the US at some point. Although it would not be in his short-term plansbecause he sold his home in California for the equivalent of MXN 17 million, apparently after filing for bankruptcy after losing a trial with Johnny Depp.

However, this is not the most shocking news, because according to what is confirmed, the actress not only lives as an ordinary human being in Costex, but also He decided to change his name. According to the friend of the American actress, this has come to be called “something like” Martha Jane Kamari or Disaster Janewho was an American explorer in the nineteenth century.