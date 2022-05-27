May 27, 2022

Do they offer loans or credit cards even with the credit bureau?

Zera Pearson May 27, 2022 2 min read

Whether it’s for an emergency, a trip or a special celebration, there are many reasons why you might want to ask for a loan. If you’re planning to get one, your first fear about not accepting it is that you’re in it credit bureauor have no credit history.

If this is your case, There are other ways to get a loanKeep in mind, however, that most options require you to pay a higher interest rate. Well, these credits are more risky for financial companies. Next, we tell you what other alternative you have when you are in a credit bureau or have no history of it.

Can you get a loan without or with a bad history at the credit bureau?

If you are looking for a bank loan, the bad news is that they do not offer loans to people who do not have a bad credit history. But it is not your only option, because various fintech companies cover the needs of many users who cannot get paid from a traditional financial institution.

This is sometimes the only option for many workers who have a bad credit history, and at the same time it is counterproductive because repaying these loans is usually much more expensive to pay off, with a higher interest rate to settle due to the risks they take. their transactions.

On the other hand, if you don’t have a credit history yet, you can create one with department store cards, which, if used well, will give you more chances to get a car loan or even get a mortgage loan.

Reasons for appearing at the credit bureau

Being in the office is not always a bad thing, because everyone who has a mobile phone plan, the departmental card is registered. The same is the case with car and bank loans. In fact, many organizations require that you have a history of analyzing your payment habits.

The problem is not being punctual when paying or stopping to clear credits no matter how small, because the higher the rating, the more funding opportunities you have.

For more information on this and other topics, you can visit our section credits.

