Farrucco: The Stunning $300,000 Lamborghini That’s Being Traded For This…

Farruko, the translator of the popular song “Pepas”, takes his urban style around the world and enjoys the spacious garage he has at home, where he boasts a millionaire’s collection of sports, luxury and off-road cars, highlighting the stunning Lamborghini and another unexpected model that will surprise you. Read on…

May 26, 2022 3:04 pm

Farruko Last year, she became famous for various topics in particular “nucleus”the explanation that prompted him to get many nominations and destroy digital platforms, and spread widely for the extent of his victory over the aforementioned rhythm.

However, at his most recent party, he announced a total change from his personal point of view, what remains constant is his passion for high-speed and efficient cars, highlighting the luxury on social networks. Lamborghini Urus Customize it to your liking with different colors.

Under the hood, the Lambo hides a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine, mated to a ZF eight-speed automatic transmission. The power unit produces 641 hp (650 hp) and 850 Nm of torque. The brand claims that the super SUV takes about 3.5 seconds to hit 60 mph (96 km/h).

This model, due to the various changes made by the singer in terms of air conditioning and color, from touches to wheels and image with modifications to SUVs, easily managed to reach 300 thousand dollars, which are the characteristics of such a particular artist who loves to drive with him the best moment.

However, there is another exclusive car that is very special to the Puerto Rican singer-songwriter and could replace the previous one. Around Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG It has a 5.5-liter twin-turbo V8 with 571 horsepower and an AMG Speedshift Plus 7G-Tronic transmission and accelerates from 0 to 62 mph in 5.4 seconds.

Both models are part of his impressive car collection, valued in the multi-million dollar range, becoming one of the most versatile car artists of his entire music career.

Farocco Lamborghini Urus