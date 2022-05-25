Carol G owns a collection of cars for her kids

Carol G Behind the controversy over her love life, there is also her dreams of marrying one day, for which we show you the cars that will be part of her children’s inheritance when she becomes a mother. Read on…

May 24, 2022 8:52 PM

Carol J She is one of the most important singers of the day in the urban genre, her popularity skyrocketing and she is best known for international franchises, as well as being the cover image for such prestigious magazines as Vogue Mexico And his first appearance in his first group of crocodile shoes Which caused a hand feel with musical novelties.

However, this is not the only thing that attracts attention in the famous “Bichota”, since the acquisition of exclusive cars among luxury and sports cars, impresses its followers on social networks with its indisputable taste for speed, comfort and space. Perfect for driving behind the wheel.

It should be noted that an extraordinary variety was observed in his garage as he amassed thousands of dollars among all models, choosing what most excites him in the colors and sizes he prefers to continue wasting beauty wherever he goes.

Car brands are among the coolest and most extreme in speed, efficiency and performance “Mom”highlighting all his physical qualities, not forgetting that in the future his ships behind the wheel will be the millionaire inheritance that he will leave to his children. Don’t miss out on all the singer McKinnon.

Ferrari 812 GTS

Carol J with his Ferrari 812 GTS

super car Ferrari 812 GTS Featuring a 6.5 liter V12 engine, developing 789 hp, accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.8 seconds, offering a top speed of 340 km/h, it is one of the fastest cars in the group.

The torque of 718 Nm promises an impressive speed similar to that of the 812 Superfast. The inclusion of a speed limiter at 8900 rpm ensures sporty driving without competition.

Mercedes-Benz G-Class

Carol G in his Mercedes Benz

In style and speed, the Mercedes-Benz G-ClassIt’s an extraordinary off-road vehicle with precise steering and optional adjustable damping suspension as well as a twin-turbocharged V8 that propels the mighty car from 0 to 100 km/h in a modest 5.9 seconds.

It should be noted that this model has a 9-speed transmission, perfect for tough roads and a big beast for obstacle course 422 hp superb quality in speed, comfort and the promise of an experience you’ll only want to repeat. As does Carol. G in full command.

Rolls Royce Ghost

Carol G in a Rolls Royce Ghost

Of incomparable class, there Rolls Royce Ghost Which the singer received as a birthday gift from her ex-husband Anuel AA, choosing yellow, whose value exceeds 200 thousand dollars.

It features a 6.6-liter, turbocharged V12 engine that produces 571 hp. The gearbox associated with the engine is an 8-speed automatic transmission and uses data collected by GPS to determine which gear to use in each scenario.

+ Watch how Carol G drives the most bichote Ferrari: