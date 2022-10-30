“Diversity of Astronomy,” the topic of this week’s conference at the C-LM . Science Museum

AstroCuenca develops again, in collaboration with the Science Museum of Castilla-La Mancha, the 12th edition of the ‘Joaquín Soler’ Memorial Conference, dedicated to the ‘Diversity of Astronomy’, a few days included in Science Week, which is celebrated internationally.

The common thread in this edition centers on educational and collaborative programs that are expected to bring science, especially astronomy, from schoolchildren and high school students, from various research centers.

In these educational projects the educational component, apart from the one implicit in the conversations themselves, appears explicitly as the main argument in these projects, but it is also designed to produce real scientific results within the limited resources of education. centers themselves.

The main objective of these conferences is to bring educators closer to the latest developments in science related to astronomy from people directly involved in research, while also considering the educational and dissemination nature of these issues, the organization reported. It is a statement.

In this sense, the goal has always been to strive for a certain balance by programming topics and conferences that can serve as a basis and complement those of a higher level.

This copy will take place in person in the Assembly Hall of the Castilla-La Mancha Science Museum on November 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6.

A total of five conferences are scheduled, with a total duration of 10 hours, on “ESERO Resources and Challenges: From Space to the Classroom”, “Vega del Codorno Astronomical Observatory”, “CESAR: Collaboration through Science Education and Research in Astronomy” Black Holes: Crossroads” ,

and “Transiting exoplanets: ExoClock.”