Did you forget about Belinda? Jared Leto arrested a Victoria’s Secret model in Italy | Photo

At the end of last week it became a trend Belinda After she was caught on vacation with Jared LetoHowever, it was now capture with Kelsey Merritt a Model From El Secreto de Victoria in Italia It seems I already know I forgot Singer “Sabito”.

While two days ago Belinda She shared some Instagram stories with Jared Leto, Where they were enjoying a holiday in Sardinia, Italia And that, apparently, they were having a great time with a few jumps off the rocks or some words in Spanish with the House of Gucci actor. The singer is also for 30 Seconds to Mars, disappointing some fans because he’s now been spotted with a new woman.

after, after Belinda Share some epic moments with Jared Leto Suspicions were raised in their social networks about the possibility of a love affair between a naturalized Mexican and an American. However, both actors have been known to have been good friends for quite some time, so they both prefer to avoid this topic and have the best time when they are together.

Jared Leto was arrested with a Victoria’s Secret model in Italy

Although many know that the relationship between Belinda s Jared Leto It’s just friendship, many were still clinging to the fact that he had a possible courtship. However, it all fell apart when the actor was capture with model From El Secreto de Victoria a call Kelsey Merritt A few days after seeing the “Luz Syngraveda” singer.

It was thanks to the photographers who were able to capture it El Secreto de Victoria Practicing rock climbing, as well as sailing on a yacht to Tavolara Island, enjoying an afternoon with other friends, and at the same time, Model He was seen flaunting an enormous body in a black swimsuit and Jared Leto He was seen wearing shorts, a hat and a white shirt.

Notably, in an interview with Jimmy Fallon, Jared Leto He admitted that rock climbing is one of his greatest passions because he enjoys this type of adventure so much, which is why many remember his times as a 30-second Mars singer.