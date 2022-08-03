August 4, 2022

Did you forget about Belinda? Jared Leto arrested a Victoria's Secret model in Italy | Photo

Lane Skeldon August 4, 2022 2 min read

At the end of last week it became a trend Belinda After she was caught on vacation with Jared LetoHowever, it was now capture with Kelsey Merritt a Model From El Secreto de Victoria in Italia It seems I already know I forgot Singer “Sabito”.

While two days ago Belinda She shared some Instagram stories with Jared Leto, Where they were enjoying a holiday in Sardinia, Italia And that, apparently, they were having a great time with a few jumps off the rocks or some words in Spanish with the House of Gucci actor. The singer is also for 30 Seconds to Mars, disappointing some fans because he’s now been spotted with a new woman.

