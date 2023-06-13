Destinations seeking peace and luxury for solo travelers

The number of people planning a solo trip has increased post-pandemic

Have you ever traveled alone? Although this option is still strange for some people, more and more travelers are considering this way to discover new places, especially with the aim of adding well-being and taking care of their mental health.

Those who go it alone are looking for a new way to connect with the whole experience of discovering new places without giving up on what they really want to do. It allows them to reconnect with themselves, to distance themselves from everyday life and everyday relationships, to reflect, to add to their emotional well-being and, in some way, to rediscover themselves in other circumstances and in another environment.

According to the latest 2023 travel trends report published by you SkyScanner, More than 40% of travelers plan to travel long distances. The first questions when planning a solo trip are: where am I going, what can I do there, and is it safe to travel alone to this place? Cathay Pacific He suggests his top 3 ideal destinations for those looking for this kind of experience.

Thailand, beaches and temples

It is a country with great territorial reach and plans for all kinds of travelers. Its capital, Bangkok, combines the culture and traditions of religious temples, vibrant street life, and majestic skyscrapers. Towards the north of the country, it is possible to make a road to temples, including for example by cities: Ayutthaya, Lopburi, Sukhothai, Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai. In the southern part, its beaches in places like Phuket, Phi Phi Islands, Krabi and Ko Samui are the biggest attraction.

The climate of Thailand is tropical, so it has high temperature almost all year round with high humidity in the environment. Between March and May, there is little rain and the temperature is around 30°C.

Philippines, for all tastes

It is an ideal destination for those who want to relax, but also for those looking for more from life. The Philippines offers very diverse activities, so experiencing in its different landscapes depends on the preferences of each.

One of the advantages of the Philippines for solo travelers is that they can communicate in English because it is their official language, it is a safe place, and it has a tropical climate, which means high temperatures and humidity throughout the year throughout the territory.

A popular way for those visiting this country is island hopping, which literally means hopping from one island to the next. In traditional boats called bangka, they will be able to take you to discover sandy spiers, scenic beaches of magazines, lagoons and lagoons. Motorcycle tours are another must see rice fields, palm groves, beaches, villages and get to know the real local food at the restaurants on the way. It is probably the best way to delve into the lifestyle of Filipinos.

Vietnam, colors that delight the eye

The main tourist places are Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and Halong Bay. The latter is a true natural wonder and has been declared a World Heritage Site. Although there are long distances between them, getting to know them would be easy because the country is well connected by domestic flights, sleeping buses, trains and motorbikes for the shortest distances.

It is a long country and this shape influences the definition of its three types of climate: subtropical in the north; Monsoons in the central region, with high temperatures and heavy rains, and two notable wet and dry seasons in the south. For warmer regions and times when you have to protect yourself from the sun, a typical conical hat will be very useful.

Trip planning

There are key aspects to consider when starting to plan a solo trip. Of course, choosing a place is a priority, that it be a safe place, where it is easy to move between or within cities, the necessary documents (special visas, passport validity, etc.). It is also advisable to share the travel plan with a trusted person so that the person is aware of each stage of the itinerary.

In some Asian countries, especially rural areas, it will be convenient to carry local money with you and also have some phone numbers and points of interest (banks, hospitals, accommodation, etc.) before arriving. Finally, it is always advisable to get travel insurance with which you can deal with any inconvenience.