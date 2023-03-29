March 29, 2023

The College of Earth and Marine Sciences at the University of America considers the farmers’ march to be “fair and peaceful.”

Zera Pearson March 29, 2023 1 min read

Heredia, March 29 (elmundo.cr) – The Council of the College of Earth and Marine Sciences of the UN Confederation considers the farmers’ march “just and peaceful”, and calls for reflection on the sector’s contribution to ensuring nutrition. Food security of Costa Rican families.

In light of this, he agreed to express his solidarity with the country’s agricultural sector, given the situation that prompted the rally that kicks off Wednesday in San Jose.

In an extraordinary session held yesterday, this collegial body called for reflection on the contribution of the agricultural sector, represented by thousands of producers, to ensure security and nutritional food sovereignty for our families and to strengthen our lands, as the countryside produces what reaches the streams in the city.

Similarly, the College Board of Land and Sea urged awareness-raising about the urgent need to move away from a production model based on pesticides and genetically modified seeds towards one based on agroecology, local varieties and agro-biodiversity.

