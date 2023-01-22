This will be the Museum of Chinese Medicine: it will open in 2023: photos – Conocedores.com

January 22, 2023

This will be the Museum of Chinese Medicine: it will open in 2023: photos

Zera Pearson

With an area of ​​13,000 square meters, combining water with a circular structure that seeks to represent the philosophy of oriental medicine, the Museum of Chinese Medicine opened in Chengdu in 2023.

The so-called Tianfu Museum of Chinese Medicine was developed by the architecture studio Moda Engineers.

The study stated that the museum “affirms the harmony and correspondence between man and nature, believing that humanity is a component of all nature that consists of yin and yang in duality.”

Upon completion, the main entrance to the Museum of Chinese Medicine in Tianfu will be located on its western side. Here, perforated aluminum panels on the façade will shield from the sun to help keep the building cool.

On the eastern façade facing the lake, a double curved glass curtain wall will invite nature into the building.

This will be the Museum of Chinese Medicine: it will open in 2023: photos

The main public spaces, including the entrance hall, auditorium, interactive display area and dining room, will be on the ground floor. Exhibition and workshop spaces will be arranged on the first and second floors.

This will be the Museum of Chinese Medicine: it will open in 2023: photos

A parking and utility sector is located below the building, which will be linked to an outdoor plaza to host a variety of activities.

Muda Architects also designed the landscaping for the museum, which will be open to the public 24 hours a day and feature areas planted with seasonal plants to educate visitors.

While the main structure of the Tianfu Museum of Chinese Medicine is complete, final details regarding its interior still have to be finalized, and it is scheduled to open in 2023.

