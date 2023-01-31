Cuba wins easily in the top preparations (+ photos)

The Cuban team, which is preparing for the V World Baseball Classic, easily defeated, for the second day in a row, the farmers’ team, which will soon leave for Venezuela to represent the island in the Caribbean Series, this time with a score of 10 -2.

Yader Drake, who had just had a productive run with the Yaquis de Obregón, in the Mexican League, went 4-for-4 today, including his second home run off the top, and drove in four runs. Thus he led a 14-stroke attack.

Second bat and center fielder Yoelqis Guibert also featured in the Copa Clasico, going 3-for-5, with a double and an RBI.

Ariel Martinez, used Monday as a starter; Luis Vicente Mateo and Iván Prieto, who served as designated hitters and would attend the V Clásico as bench judges, left with individual scales each.

Both Farmers’ runs were pulled by Rafael Viñales of Las Tunas in the fifth inning After being hit on the run with a rolling man before a charge from Matanzas left-handed reliever Nikil Cruz.

The hat, which was held in the Latin American stadium in the capital, which is open to the public, sparked comments from the fans about the imbalance of some players who will play in Asia, and the lack of motivation shown by some of those called up to Greater Caracas.