Cuba has heated up and the World Classic hasn’t started yet

Full artillery, a little more. So the Cuban players have already begun to prepare the court and send messages to the competition, even with a festive atmosphere at the World Classic.

Everywhere you look at Armando Johnson’s men in Taichung, you see a happy face in a team moment. But the preparation and the results of the stops are unfavorable.

Upon his arrival, Yoann Moncada himself declared EXCLUSIVELY to the digital newspaper JIT: “It is an unforgettable experience for me.”

In the preparations for the opening El Clasico, one of the shooters who caused the greatest anticipation, Jose Ramon Rodriguez, can be seen sharing stories on Facebook with the faces of the collective celebrations.

They even took advantage of their Qualifying Key and got close to the competition. Like Ariel Martinez, who went from being questioned about his existence, to Take a picture with Mike PiazzaItaly manager.

By the way, the receiver from Matanzas has looked good on offense in recent matches. He hits the ball hard and, in addition to the role behind the plate, can take over the outfield and first baseman.

Meanwhile, Roynis Elias shows “good feelings”. The 34-year-old from Guantanamo is looking for a position this season with the Cubs. But he left in comment His plans to reach the World Classic Championship with Cuba.

The left-hander who excelled at LIDOM this year in the Dominican Republic took advantage of his Facebook page to be seen with Miguel Romero and Onelkis García. These two, too, are experienced on Big Show.

Cuba will need that good atmosphere to keep going because a complicated tournament is coming up, though betting shops They gave it the top ten.

For now, the strength seems to be beyond the game’s quality of managing emotions and positive responses.

Cuba will make its debut against the Netherlands, on March 8, in a match filled with illness, due to the history between the two teams. Those from the island declared Yariel Rodriguez of Camaguey to be the initiator.