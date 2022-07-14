July 14, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Cuba announces the names of the teams participating in the Elite Baseball Tournament - SwingComplete

Cuba announces the names of the teams participating in the Elite Baseball Tournament – SwingComplete

Cassandra Curtis July 14, 2022 2 min read

Through full swing / [email protected]

Today, the National Baseball Committee (CNB) announced the names of the teams that will participate in the Cuban Baseball Elite League.

Since it’s a topic that many have been hanging on, Swing Complete reproduces it in full.

FCB معلومات information

The result of the popular vote organized through the site www.beisbolcubano.cu And the La Pelota mobile application, to determine the names of the teams that will participate in the I Elite League of Cuban Baseball, we inform you of the following:

. Names of Tobacco Growers (Pinar del Río-Artemisa-Isla de la Juventud), Centrals (Matanzas-Cienfuegos-Villa Clara), Ranchers (Sancti Spíritus- Ciego de Ávila-Camagüey) and Coffee Growers (Holguín-Santiago de Cuba-Guantánamo).

. Habaneros (Mayabeque-Industriales) and Mineros (Las Tunas-Granma) each received no more than 50 percent of the vote, and thus ended up being rejected.

. Among the many proposals made by those who voted against the latter, Portuarios (Mayabeque-Industrial) and Farmers (Las Tunas-Granma) were selected.

. We thank all who responded to our invitation, including those who helped define the structure of the event, which also arose from a pre-arranged public consultation.

. We remind you that the Cuban Elite Baseball League, which is central to the new development strategy of our sport, will be in its qualifying phase from October 8 to December 11, 2022. The semi-finals are scheduled for December 17-27 and the end of January 7-17, 2023 .

. The top four places will advance to the semi-finals based on the 1st. against. Fourth. The second. against. Third. The winners will discuss the tournament. Both phases will be seven games to win four.

See also  Final: Babylon and a draw against Granada

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

5 min read

There is no consistency in this case.

July 14, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

He rejected two offers from Matias Almeida to go to Europe for Juarez

July 13, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
3 min read

“Not a true friend”

July 13, 2022 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

2 min read

Elon Musk’s rocket with which he intends to take humans to Mars explodes; “It’s not good,” he admits | News from Mexico

July 14, 2022 Roger Rehbein
5 min read

They reached a final agreement on the status quo bill to be tabled in the lower house

July 14, 2022 Winston Hale
2 min read

The study supports the usefulness of a mobile application for patients with endometriosis

July 14, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Cuba announces the names of the teams participating in the Elite Baseball Tournament – SwingComplete

July 14, 2022 Cassandra Curtis