Cuba announces the names of the teams participating in the Elite Baseball Tournament – SwingComplete

Today, the National Baseball Committee (CNB) announced the names of the teams that will participate in the Cuban Baseball Elite League.

Since it’s a topic that many have been hanging on, Swing Complete reproduces it in full.

The result of the popular vote organized through the site www.beisbolcubano.cu And the La Pelota mobile application, to determine the names of the teams that will participate in the I Elite League of Cuban Baseball, we inform you of the following:

. Names of Tobacco Growers (Pinar del Río-Artemisa-Isla de la Juventud), Centrals (Matanzas-Cienfuegos-Villa Clara), Ranchers (Sancti Spíritus- Ciego de Ávila-Camagüey) and Coffee Growers (Holguín-Santiago de Cuba-Guantánamo).

. Habaneros (Mayabeque-Industriales) and Mineros (Las Tunas-Granma) each received no more than 50 percent of the vote, and thus ended up being rejected.

. Among the many proposals made by those who voted against the latter, Portuarios (Mayabeque-Industrial) and Farmers (Las Tunas-Granma) were selected.

. We thank all who responded to our invitation, including those who helped define the structure of the event, which also arose from a pre-arranged public consultation.

. We remind you that the Cuban Elite Baseball League, which is central to the new development strategy of our sport, will be in its qualifying phase from October 8 to December 11, 2022. The semi-finals are scheduled for December 17-27 and the end of January 7-17, 2023 .

. The top four places will advance to the semi-finals based on the 1st. against. Fourth. The second. against. Third. The winners will discuss the tournament. Both phases will be seven games to win four.