Cuauhtémoc’s secondary technical account 27 with a new science and technology laboratory

Students of Technical High School No. 27, located in the Department of Anahuac, Municipality of Cuauhtémoc, have benefited from the installation of a science and technology laboratory equipped with furniture, computers and robotic systems to practice mechatronics, electronics, pneumatics and PLC (programmable logic controllers).

Thanks to the installation of this laboratory, 360 students will initially benefit, who will have access to the latest technological tools, with which they will develop more and better skills for life.

The investment in this technology center was 1,200,000 pesos and consisted of 25 laptops and three electronic devices that will be used in science and technology subjects.

The unveiling of the plaque and cutting of the inaugural ribbon was the responsibility of the Director of the State Educational Services of Chihuahua (SEECH), Hector González Estudillo, on behalf of the Secretary of Education and Sports, Sandra Elena Gutierrez Fierro.

In addition, the Presidium was attended by the Mayor of Cuauhtémoc Elias Humberto Pérez Mendoza; Ivan Escarino Caballero, from Festo; and Campus Director Rita Hernandez Logan.

González Estudillo welcomed the guests and told the students that they are the cornerstone of the “educational equipment”.

Jimena Leyva, a student of Technical Secondary School No. 27, commented that the educational institution is going through a new phase that allows deepening skill development and innovation and thanked all the people and institutions that made this support possible.

The students carried out some practices with these robotic systems, such as the so-called elephant trunk and robotic fish, through these practices they learn about technology and science in a playful way.

It is worth noting that the first laboratory of this kind was installed in Technical Secondary School No. 21 in Miyuki Municipality, and the second laboratory was installed several weeks ago in Technical Secondary School No. 70 in Paral, and the second laboratory was installed. More labs are expected in the near future.