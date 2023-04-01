What music tells medicine

The room is filled with some very special attendants. They walk slowly, as if they are carrying a cup of tea on their heads. They stagger, their sense of smell has not responded to them for a long time, they speak with difficulty, in a monotonous and low voice. They are all trembling. They all have Parkinson’s disease. They manage to settle into a circle of chairs with classical guitars on their laps and play. touches hasty, a solo by famous guitarist Eddie Van Halen. And as if the participants call out that word, eruption, the participants explode. They gave up their involuntary movements and miraculously made music. It’s part of an experiment conducted by one of the most prestigious research centers in the United States, the Johns Hopkins Center for Music and Medicine. For 84 days, they took one-hour guitar lessons twice a week, and they all improved their mood and quality of life. Some improved motor functions, correct posture and gait, and reduced tremor. They repeated the rehearsal with singing lessons as well as playing the drums. Similar studies are full of medical literature and various documentaries. Perhaps the most famous alive on the inside (Alive Inside), collects the effects of music on diseases such as Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s and dementia. The response of these people with very few resources to feel better was overwhelming. Music restores a sense of identity to those who seem to have lost all idea of ​​themselves, says Oliver Sacks, a neurologist who has devoted almost his entire career to uncovering the effects of sound vibrations on our bodies, in one of those videos.

Buddhist monks shed light on scientists when they exposed their brains to the magic of an EEG and there it was seen how these people in meditative states were able to make different regions of the brain work in harmony. Then they noticed that when using music or certain frequencies, those of us who aren’t trained in acute meditation can reach similar states: as a sort of shortcut to help us reach expanded states of consciousness and well-being. When we listen to melodies, the centers of emotion, memory and movement are activated.

In our body we have over 30 trillion cells, each with its own electrical energy. And we already know that they all make sounds (although we don’t hear them with our ears). This is strongly expressed through The Sounds of Creation series on the Gaia platform. A journey through the history of music and its healing power. The series is committed to the fact that the future of medicine is in music and vibration. If we could figure out the frequency at which cancer cells vibrate, we could alter their rhythm with another harmonium until they disappear. One of the scientists interviewed ventures into a dream.

The healing power of music has been explored by all cultures from all latitudes. As with many ancestral medicine practices, we have now endorsed in laboratories what our ancestors experienced and taught us until we began to believe it.