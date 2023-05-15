Cryptocurrency farms are turning to artificial intelligence

Two of the largest cryptocurrency mining companies, Hut 8 and Hive BlockchainAnd You are converting part of your cryptocurrency farms into artificial intelligence centers. His earnings have skyrocketed.

Cryptocurrency “crack” in 2022, and the merger of Ethereum, which stopped using cryptocurrency mining, Many crypto farms have been forced to close. Only the largest survive, but with losses.

Fortunately for them, they have found a valuable ally in artificial intelligence. like cryptocurrency, Artificial intelligence requires massive processing power with hundreds of GPUs that run in parallel, that’s exactly what Cryptocurrency farms.

Does this mean that artificial intelligence consumes and pollutes the same as cryptocurrency mining? Well, basically, yes. The difference is that artificial intelligence has endless uses, while cryptocurrency is mainly used to speculate and enrich a few.

From encryption to artificial intelligence

As mentioned bloombergvia Tech SpotAnd Hut8 increased its revenue by 11% in 2022 Thanks to converting some cryptocurrency farms to AI processing centers. Hive expects to double its revenue by 10 by 2024 And by 2025 for the same reason.

But you need to be clear about that It’s not a simple mission change. Fortunately for gamers, AI does not use the GPUs that cryptocurrency mining does. It uses specialized AI chips, such as NVIDIA’s A100 and H100. So not all farms can perform the conversion.

On the other hand, while mining is an almost automatic process, Install the AI ​​server for company require Software installation and maintenance personnel.

This is why only large companies maintain Cryptocurrency farms They can pass From encryption to artificial intelligencebecause it requires investment in people, and changes in the infrastructure of said farms.