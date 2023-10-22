Cruise deals from Miami (prices and itineraries)

A cruise is one of the dreams of millions of people in the world, and the people of Miami enjoy it with complete ease, with one of the most important ports in this area, right there, in the city. If you are looking for offers, prices and ways to spend the rest of the year on a cruise from Miami, we leave you with these options that we have found.

Although it is true that the crisis in Israel affected cruise companies such as Royal Caribbean and Carnival, as they were forced to cancel their cruises to that region until the end of 2023, causing a sharp decline in their shares, there are always more options since Miami.

We advise you that among the canceled Royal Caribbean cruises are two Rhapsody of the Seas cruises from Haifa this month. Other companies have also modified their itineraries to avoid conflict sites, including MSC Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), TUI Cruises and Celestyal Cruises.

Cruise prices and routes from Miami in 2023

According to Cruceros.es, there are more than a hundred options for cruises from Miami or nearby ports like Fort Lauderdale or Port Everglade. For example, on the same weekend, departing October 22, the MSC Seascape departs from Miami, passing through the Bahamas, Jamaica, the Cayman Islands and Cozumel in Mexico. Availability is still open, starting at $679 plus taxes per person.

Next weekend, October 29, the same type of boat is making another, more economical route, starting at $539 plus taxes, departing from Miami and visiting the Bahamas, Cozumel and Costa Maya in Mexico. Another crazy road. Children travel free up to 11 years old.

Perhaps due to the proximity of the dates, these cruises are much more expensive, but there are offers in December for great Caribbean tours, starting at just over $300 USD plus taxes per person. Exclusive landings in the Bahamas, Haiti, Dominican Republic, British Isles and more. If you want to see all the offers, you can check it out connection.