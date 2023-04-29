Cristian Estrada talked about his relationship with Alicia Machado

newly Christian Estrada And Alice Machado They confirmed that they are very happy with them romanticAlthough the Mexican model is now tried to calm down Water a little bit concerning relationship Which unites him with the former Venezuelan beauty queen.

both of them They met In the first season of the reality show “famous houseWhere from the beginning gravity It was clear between them. Yes good Christian And Alicia Share it through social networks The videos they watch the most PassionateAnd road He prefers not to name his relationship with him Machado And let time do its work to figure out the outcome of this story.

Cristian Estrada has uploaded several videos with Alicia Machado.

In an interview with the program “first hand” Christian Talk about it relationship Also with the presenter. “Any lovers? We get to know each other, we don’t gossip. Alicia Machado is an amazing guy, we’ve known each other for a long time,” he said. road.

According to Christian Estrada, he and Alicia Machado are just friends.

On the other hand, the host of the influential program questioned what it is attracted to Alice Machado. They asked, “What do you like most about her?” Estrada replied directly and confidently. He said, “Every brother is everything, she is a great woman, she is a great lady.”

Although he did not rule out the possibility of this Formalize for him relationship Because they both live in MiamiAnd Christian He made it clear that his priority now is his son LionelThe fruit of his relationship with the singer Frickawho has been with him since the end of last year in conflict legal for Guarantee about kids. “I don’t have time for relationships and Alicia is a great friend,” he said. road.

Related news

by your side, Alice Machado She is also focusing on her career. professionalAnd in an interview with her Veronica wands Last month, he confirmed that he owed no explanations to anyone in his life private to which he is fully devoted job.