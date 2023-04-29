April 29, 2023

Cristian Estrada talked about his relationship with Alicia Machado

Lane Skeldon April 29, 2023 2 min read

newly Christian Estrada And Alice Machado They confirmed that they are very happy with them romanticAlthough the Mexican model is now tried to calm down Water a little bit concerning relationship Which unites him with the former Venezuelan beauty queen.

both of them They met In the first season of the reality show “famous houseWhere from the beginning gravity It was clear between them. Yes good Christian And Alicia Share it through social networks The videos they watch the most PassionateAnd road He prefers not to name his relationship with him Machado And let time do its work to figure out the outcome of this story.

