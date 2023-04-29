April 29, 2023

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner were captured in their luxury Bugatti

Lane Skeldon April 29, 2023 1 min read

The singer and model were seen leaving a concert in Los Angeles.

the possibility that Kendall Jenner And Bad Bunny Together is growing day by day and has let many media outlets and their followers watch their every move.

Pictures and videos that have surfaced since February will show that the pair have a more than friendly relationship and now they were caught leaving a Los Angeles nightclub in their artist’s Bugatti. In the same way, signs of affection and strong signals never stopped coming.

In the video you can see how the singer and model leave the “Tyler, the Creator” concert in Los Angeles, USA, and drive off in the luxury car to Puerto Rico.

While Bad Bunny looks self-assured and greets his followers from afar, the model chose to keep a low profile when he got into the car in a hood that no one noticed.

However, in the photos Jenner can be seen smiling out of shame as the singer flipped his three million dollar Bugatti.

This date night for the couple comes two weeks after they were engaged together at Coachella where they were seen getting very close and romantic.

