June 29, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Costco will crack down on those who share their membership

Zera Pearson June 29, 2023 2 min read

Costco is one of the most popular retail stores in the United States And in the world. Its popularity is due to the fact that it allows people to buy items at a wholesale rate, which makes it even cheaper. To achieve this, you have to pay an annual membership, and there’s just a common practice that the company just set itself up against: They will crack down on those who share these memberships.

This is a bit like what happened with Netflix, the streaming service. And since they started broadcasting, people have exchanged passwords, which has hurt their income. This is the same thing that happened with Costco: People borrow memberships so that many families can shop.

In view of this situation, the company sent a statement saying that it will take effective measures in this regard: We do not believe it is right for non-members to receive the same benefits and rates as our members.“, It is to explain.

While Costco has always required people to show their membership at checkout, they now require it You can also view photo cards in self-checkout registersor, failing that, look at ID cards with pictures at these points.

He said this decision was due to the fact that everyone had increasingly seen a greater practice of sharing membership cards. Currently, annual membership costs $60 if you purchase the Basic membership and $120 if you have an Executive membership.

Worldwide, Costco has about 120 million subscribers. Your referral form is crucial because it represents a large part of your earnings. In 2017, this was the last year that an adjustment was made to the cost of membership, and in fact, a new adjustment for 2023 was expected for several months, the same one that was not reached.

See also  Costco: Which cities in Mexico have gas stations and who has access to them?

Some of its competitors, such as Sam’s Club, have made adjustments to membership costs.

“The extent to which we achieve growth in our member base, increase executive membership penetration and maintain high renewal rates materially impacts our profitability,” Costco said in one of its earnings presentations.

***

You may also like:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Arturo Elías promotes hamburgers to his father-in-law

June 29, 2023 Zera Pearson
5 min read

They start thanks to ginger – Primera Hora

June 28, 2023 Zera Pearson
2 min read

A West Palm Beach woman wins $5 million in the Scratch Off lottery

June 28, 2023 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

2 min read

Cuban Brothers Get Their Mother In America: We Did It Mom

June 29, 2023 Winston Hale
2 min read

A dangerous asteroid will pass near Earth today, June 28, 2023

June 29, 2023 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

The regime loses the appeal in London to pay off the debts of Banco Nacional de Cuba

June 29, 2023 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Costco will crack down on those who share their membership

June 29, 2023 Zera Pearson