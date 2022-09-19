September 19, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Costa Rica should promote more jobs for women with a lower level of education according to the School of Economic Sciences

Costa Rica should promote more jobs for women with a lower level of education according to the School of Economic Sciences

Zera Pearson September 19, 2022 2 min read

Costa Rica should focus more on Create job opportunities for women Have a lower level of education according to the College of Economics (CCE).

It is that this population group was one of the groups most affected by unemployment, according to official figures.

The unemployment rate for women who did not complete their primary education far exceeds the national average and doubles the unemployment rate for women with a college degree.

Read more: Women’s participation in work, justice and economic recovery

As of July 2022, the unemployment rate for women who did not complete their primary education was 15.19%, while the unemployment rate for women with a college degree was 7.87%.

Given this scenario, public policy for creating opportunities for these women must be transversal, believing that in addition to generating sources of employment, they must be provided with options for nurturing and training human capital so that they can access better jobs. CCE.

Read more: Women’s employment situation deteriorates within a year

“We must stress the importance of continuing to strengthen the policy of employability and human capital formation for the most vulnerable population groups, which will enable increased social mobility and the sustainability of the social security system in the medium and long term. Of particular importance, women with disabilities said Ennio Rodriguez, President CCE, has a lower level of education, and has a high potential to affect the well-being of Costa Rican society.

See also  IGJ will train professionals in economic sciences

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Christian doctors debate the limits of reconstructive medicine

September 19, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

A geothermal plant will improve the air conditioning of the Valencia Science Museum • ESEFICIENCIA

September 19, 2022 Zera Pearson
3 min read

The Plaza de las Ciencias opens its doors with a new sports, educational and cultural proposal

September 18, 2022 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

3 min read

Why is it “almost impossible” to delete something from the Internet?

September 19, 2022 Roger Rehbein
3 min read

Pedro Castillo came to America with Lilia Paredes without naming the head of the MTC | Politics

September 19, 2022 Winston Hale
2 min read

Costa Rica should promote more jobs for women with a lower level of education according to the School of Economic Sciences

September 19, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

“In Mexico I am Peruvian and in Peru I am Mexican” Mediotempo

September 19, 2022 Cassandra Curtis