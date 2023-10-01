From a hot air balloon, the Ministry launches the Science Festival 2023

The country’s largest festival dedicated to science and knowledge will include more than 200 activities in all regions of the country, and its bulletin board is available at www.festivaldelasciencias.cl.

More than 100 people came to Quinta Normal Park for the billboard launch of the Science Festival, an event organized by the Ministry of Science, Technology, Knowledge and Innovation (MinCiencia) which, in its fifth edition, has the slogan “Discover the science in you.”

This ultimate national science and knowledge event, it invites girls, boys, youth and adults of all ages to participate for an entire week in hundreds of free, family-friendly activities in more than 60 communities across the country so that they can discover the science that surrounds them and the knowledge they possess. In total, there will be more than 200 activities in the 16 regions.

The Minister of this Ministry, Aysen Echeverri, stressed that: “Science is present in everyday life. You don’t have to study science to be a little scientific. What is necessary is to be curious and ask questions. And when we maintain this curiosity over time, what we have are more empowered citizens, active people and champions in their lives who can develop this very important critical thinking. So, these are unique activities that are meant to keep people entertained, but they also maintain the curiosity that makes us ask questions and wonder about things and try to better understand how the world works, which are characteristics that not only scientists need, but everyone needs. “.

The authority also called on all citizens to participate in the activities that will be held throughout the country: “To all children and adolescents, and not just teenagers, to all those interested in doing different activities, in taking advantage of public space, to marvel at science, to visit www.festivaldelasciencias.cl And check out the bulletin board with over 200 activities because I’m sure everyone will find something to motivate them.

In addition, Sunday, October 1 is National Science, Technology, Knowledge and Innovation Day, an event celebrated every first Sunday of October that seeks to contribute to the advancement of these disciplines in all aspects of life. life. In the words of the Undersecretary for Science, Carolina Gienza: “To move towards sustainable development, we need all disciplines of science and knowledge to speak up, so that we can all reflect on what surrounds us. This Science Festival seeks to ensure that all people, regardless of age, enjoy and admire the science and knowledge being developed in Chile.

Starting today, Sunday, until next Sunday, the 8th of this month, all regions of the country will hold free and family-friendly shows that include the giant humpback whale and the tyrannosaurus wandering around the city, a drone display that can be seen from a height of 1,500 meters, and a visit to the mobile planetarium in many municipalities, and observations. Astronomy using portable telescopes, demonstrations of various scientific topics, visual arts workshops, plays, music, poetry, immersive reality, giant sculptures and puppets, are some of the activities that everyone can enjoy.

“In this new edition of the Science Festival, we wanted to highlight and save the knowledge of each region. That is why, for the first time, we are present in all regions of Chile. Most importantly, each region has designed its content, combined its activities and created its own billboard. Arica develops knowledge And different sciences from Molly and different from Aisin, and this is our greatest wealth. This diversity is the reason for celebrating this national, public and free festival that we call every year from the Ministry, Echeverry explained.