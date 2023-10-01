October 1, 2023

The Science Festival kicks off in Coyhaique with bike rides and fossil talks

Zera Pearson October 1, 2023

October begins with the Science Festival, the largest science and knowledge event at the national level organized by the Ministry of Science, Technology, Knowledge and Innovation (MinCiencia).

The month invites girls, boys, youth and adults of all ages to participate in hundreds of activities in more than 60 communities across the country, so that they discover the science that surrounds them and the knowledge they possess.

In Coyhaique, the opening activity will take place on Sunday, October 1 at 4:00 pm with a family bike ride organized by the Aysén Regional Museum in collaboration with Cicleayque.

The meeting place will be the Pentagon Square, where a tour will begin in different parts of the city and culminate in the museum with a lecture entitled “Plesiosaurus and other great discoveries of the Aisne”, given by paleontologist Leonardo Pérez.

Interesting talk

On October 5, the Institute of Forestry (Infor) will hold a practical workshop at the Liceo Bicentenario Rural Cerro Castillo on the use of high-quality firewood, targeting students of the facility.

On October 6 and 7, families will also be able to participate in an interactive exhibition at the Regional Museum, where various organizations, institutions and projects related to art and science will be presented.

This includes origami workshops, digital art and augmented reality, photography, instrument making, as well as drawing demonstrations, storytelling, music, and much more.

