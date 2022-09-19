Christian doctors debate the limits of reconstructive medicine

Rome hosted from 15 to 17 The 26th World Congress of the International Federation of Catholic Medical Societies In the presence of more than two hundred health professionals from different countries, under the slogan “Replacement Medicine or Transformational Medicine?”. The Federation represents 120,000 members spread all over the world in 80 National Societies of all continents, being the only organization of these characteristics officially recognized by the Holy See.

At the dialogue forum, plastic surgery specialists, intensive care specialists and ophthalmologists gathered, who along with philosophers, religious scholars and researchers in the field of bioethics addressed the red lines of so-called reconstructive medicine. The appointment was supported by Cardinal Peter Turkson, chancellor of the Pontifical Academies of Sciences and Social Sciences.. The Cardinal presided over the Eucharist at the altar of the See of St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican.

Watch out for Ukraine

If there was a group of particular interest, it was the Ukrainian delegation that shared the deadly effects of the Russian invasion on health matters, both on the population and on medical professionals. Indeed, in the past hours, the Ukrainian executive has denounced the killing of four doctors While carrying out evacuation work in a psychiatric hospital in the Kharkov province.

He highlighted among the presentations that impacted the attendees the most The intervention of Dr. Lott Votes, who described the effects of euthanasia in geriatrics in the Netherlands.

dreadful complications

By delving into the edges of restorative medicine, among specialists from the United States, it was brought to the table, as they stated, “The frightening complications experienced by those who – for example – undergo sexual changesamputation, or mastectomy.”

Thus, throughout this week of the meeting, the medical aspects of regeneration were addressed, distinguishing what is It could be considered a “legitimate compensation” – a unit of heartburn – for what the union describes as an “unlawful” use: Implantation of an artificial sexual organ.

satisfactory limits

From a philosophical point of view, this is reflected On the pathological and traumatic limits of these interventions, On the basis of biblical anthropology that values ​​the concept of human unity.

Digging deeper into the theological perspective, the professionals present at the conference appreciated how “Reform is also the reform of the passion, the heart, the soul.” Thus, if we take the risen Christ from the dead “with the traces of the Passion” as a reference, the doctor is considered as the one who “works on a real project of common redemption in the incarnation” in search of “the dignity and integrity of man.” person”.

in this meaning, From the International Federation of Catholic Medical Societies, a distinction is made between “Reformation of Man” versus “Transformation of Man”, Or what is the same, the leap that leads to “transgression of natural law, of divine law” for the sake of “pleasure.”