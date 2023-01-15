Controversial Miss Universe 2023: Should Amanda Dudamel, Miss Venezuela, have won and not Raboni Gabriel?

R’bonney Gabriel This has become the new Saturday Miss Universe 2023, No. 71 since the contest was held. The US actress, a 28-year-old fashion designer, won the crown in a close contest that wasn’t without controversy.

After announcing a win R’bonney Gabrielsocial networks collectively rose up against the decision of the judges and confirmed that the contest had already been bought, because they considered that the winner should have been the Venezuelan. Amanda Dudamelwho finished second.

The vast majority of the public considers it unfair that the representative of the United States should outplay the Venezuelan candidate. The decision surprised both locals and outsiders beyond Amanda Dudamel has become a favorite of viewers and participants in social networksso the outrage was even greater after R’bonney Gabriel took the crown.

The jury’s decision did not please the public. Show a lot infidels After the crown was awarded to Miss USA, there were many signs of disagreement.

Controversial election of Miss USA

Already in the elections for the national contest Miss USAAround October 2022, some contestants denounced fraud when casting R’bonney Gabriel: “Most contestants feel strongly that There was favoritism towards Miss Texas And we have the receipts to prove it.”

R’bonney Gabriel reigned that time as well, knocking out candidates from Illinois, Nebraska, North Carolina and Ohio and making history by becoming The first Filipino American woman To take home the title.

Thus, the United States established itself as the country with the largest number of representatives who emerged victorious from the Miss Universe contest, adding a total of nine winners. On the other hand, it is precisely Venezuela, the country that has seven Miss Universe pageants, a number that could have increased, linked to the United States, if Amanda Dudamel had won this year.

Who is R’Bonney Gabriel?

The new Miss Universe is a 28-year-old model who was born in San Antonio. She has a Bachelor’s degree in Fashion and Apparel Design from the University of North Texas, which she completed during 2018.

After graduation, R’Bonney created his own clothing line, while at the same time becoming associated with magpies and peacocksWhere she works as a sewing teacher.

Miss Universe 2023: Vandalism, discrimination, and more controversy

The Miss Universe contest cannot be without controversy. The controversy really began with the transgender businesswoman’s takeover of the international competition Anne Jakragutatepowner of the conglomerate JKN Global Group.

Already in the days leading up to the closing ceremony, controversy was heating up, with complaints of discrimination, homophobia, and attempts to sabotage the beauty pageants.

Miss Bolivia’s representative, Fernanda Pacific, lost her chance at the pageant by mocking the other nominees while living in instagram. She called his comments against representatives of Argentina (Barbara Cabrera), Paraguay (Leah Ashmore), Brazil (Mia Mamedy), and El Salvador (Alejandra Guajardo) racist, discriminatory, and homophobic for allegedly saying that Alicia Ruvigno appeared to be transgender.

Fernanda Pacific tried to excuse herself by saying that she was “social experimentHowever, that did not prevent the removal of the Miss Bolivia crown, to be replaced by Mara Camila Sanabria Pereira.

In preparation for the contest, Miss Peru, Alicia Ruvigno, appeared in a red dress representing the sunset in the Amazon. However, her manager, Jessica Newton, warned via Instagram that there was an attempt Vandalizing the Queen of Peru. And he said, “Did they break it or break it? Also, their shoes and their headscarves weren’t there.” In addition, the mother of the Peruvian actor denounced that her daughter also had wardrobe problems during the show in a bathing suit: “Something happened to her with her cape, she couldn’t open it properly. Did they do something to her?”

The group photo session with the Miss Universe candidates was not without controversy either. Miss Ukrainewhen seeing an actor RussiaShe was uncomfortable and asked Mis Colombia, María Fernanda Aristizbal, to change her place to avoid rapprochement with the Russian model.

An image that went viral on TikTok, as did a behind-the-scenes video of the contest on January 11, in which several candidates denounced the disregard of makeup artists. MUBA CosmeticsThe official sponsor of Miss Universe, who preferred to serve the Venezuelan Amanda Dudamel.