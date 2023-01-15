January 15, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

This is how the Miss Universe party in New Orleans was lived

Lane Skeldon January 15, 2023 2 min read

New Orleans, United States.

After several months of waiting and some setbacks, he was able The 71st edition of the Miss Universe contest.

Today the new Miss Universe was chosen, in the appointment that was made in New Orleans Convention CenterSouth United States of America.

Before the big ceremony, both contestants are introduced. Beautiful Miss HondurasAnd Rebecca RodriguezHe stood out among the participants thanks to his modesty and charisma.

the Honduras Show confidence when displaying it at the opening ceremony. Then, the call was made to the girls who went on to the next round: top 16.

reps Australia, Puerto Rico, Haiti, Dominican Republic, South Africa, Portugal, Canada, Peru, Trinidad and Tobago, Curacao India, Venezuela, Spain, the United States, Laos and Colombia were selected to move on to the next stage, leaving beautiful Honduras.

After meeting in Top 16 membersBelle showed up in a swimsuit.

Later, 16 finalists They showed their elegance in evening wear.

The five finalists

One of the expected moments was an interview top 5.

Amanda Dudamel, Venezuela, from the United States, Raboni Gabriel, Ashley Carreno, Puerto Rico, Gabriela dos Santos, from Curacao s Andrina Martinez from the Dominican Republic They were the lucky ones to go through to the next round..

after meeting Five finalists for Miss Universe, The girls went up to the question round.

top 3

And indeed in The final round of the competitionwas chosen for The three finalists: Amanda Dudamel from Venezuela, Robony Gabriel from the United States, and Andrina Martinez from the Dominican Republic.

See also  Carol J spreads excitement and falls in love with everyone on the networks

After making one last bid, the three contestants hoped to see who would be the new ruler.

Finally, the jury chose R’Bonney Gabriel, from United State, like a queenMiss Universe 2022.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Hold your breath before you meet the place where Dr. Polo is currently living

January 15, 2023 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

The unpublished photo of Miguel, son of Araceli Arambula, which shows he is identical to Luis Miguel

January 14, 2023 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s reaction after Harry’s attacks on ‘Back Up’

January 14, 2023 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

2 min read

This is how the Miss Universe party in New Orleans was lived

January 15, 2023 Lane Skeldon
3 min read

Whatsapp Plus | Complete Steps to Download January 2023 Version APK | jobs | Android | Tools | Play DEPOR

January 15, 2023 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

Five more pages of classified material were found at Biden’s Wilmington home

January 15, 2023 Winston Hale
5 min read

“Where allopathic medicine does not reach is where psychology and holistic therapies come in.”

January 15, 2023 Zera Pearson