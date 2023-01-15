This is how the Miss Universe party in New Orleans was lived

New Orleans, United States.
After several months of waiting and some setbacks, he was able The 71st edition of the Miss Universe contest.
Today the new Miss Universe was chosen, in the appointment that was made in New Orleans Convention CenterSouth United States of America.
Before the big ceremony, both contestants are introduced. Beautiful Miss HondurasAnd Rebecca RodriguezHe stood out among the participants thanks to his modesty and charisma.
the Honduras Show confidence when displaying it at the opening ceremony. Then, the call was made to the girls who went on to the next round: top 16.
reps Australia, Puerto Rico, Haiti, Dominican Republic, South Africa, Portugal, Canada, Peru, Trinidad and Tobago, Curacao India, Venezuela, Spain, the United States, Laos and Colombia were selected to move on to the next stage, leaving beautiful Honduras.
After meeting in Top 16 membersBelle showed up in a swimsuit.
Later, 16 finalists They showed their elegance in evening wear.
The five finalists
One of the expected moments was an interview top 5.
Amanda Dudamel, Venezuela, from the United States, Raboni Gabriel, Ashley Carreno, Puerto Rico, Gabriela dos Santos, from Curacao s Andrina Martinez from the Dominican Republic They were the lucky ones to go through to the next round..
after meeting Five finalists for Miss Universe, The girls went up to the question round.
top 3
And indeed in The final round of the competitionwas chosen for The three finalists: Amanda Dudamel from Venezuela, Robony Gabriel from the United States, and Andrina Martinez from the Dominican Republic.
After making one last bid, the three contestants hoped to see who would be the new ruler.
Finally, the jury chose R’Bonney Gabriel, from United State, like a queenMiss Universe 2022.
“Social media guru. Falls down a lot. Freelance coffee fanatic. Tv enthusiast. Gamer. Web lover. Unapologetic troublemaker.”
More Stories
Hold your breath before you meet the place where Dr. Polo is currently living
The unpublished photo of Miguel, son of Araceli Arambula, which shows he is identical to Luis Miguel
Prince William and Kate Middleton’s reaction after Harry’s attacks on ‘Back Up’