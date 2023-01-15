This is how the Miss Universe party in New Orleans was lived

After several months of waiting and some setbacks, he was able The 71st edition of the Miss Universe contest.

Today the new Miss Universe was chosen, in the appointment that was made in New Orleans Convention CenterSouth United States of America.

Before the big ceremony, both contestants are introduced. Beautiful Miss HondurasAnd Rebecca RodriguezHe stood out among the participants thanks to his modesty and charisma.

the Honduras Show confidence when displaying it at the opening ceremony. Then, the call was made to the girls who went on to the next round: top 16.